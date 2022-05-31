Codorus State Park closes pool due to lifeguard shortage

Due to a shortage of lifeguards, Codorus State Park will only operate the splash pad — a play area with jets of water — this season.

That means the pool will be closed until the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is able to hire more lifeguards.

Meanwhile, the splash pad will be closed temporarily from May 31 to June 3 and from June 6 to 10.

To apply for a lifeguard position, call the park office at 717-637-2816. DCNR will reimburse selected candidates for costs incurred from lifeguard certifications. For a full listing of jobs across Pennsylvania, visit employment.pa.gov.

