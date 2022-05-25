Pools are a great way to keep your cool — but the costs are rising

The prices for cars, food and gasoline have all climbed in recent months.

But there's more bad news for those looking to cool off at home this summer: Pool supply costs are increasing right alongside everything else.

"We internally notice it and are very cognizant of what's going on," said Karen Ruppert, executive director of the YMCA's York branch, whose pool is a popular local attraction. And the increases affect all of the YMCA of the Roses' locations across Lancaster and York counties.

For pool facilities at the York YMCA branch, Ruppert said, the cost of sanitizing chemicals such as chlorine skyrocketed by 34% this year.

"The bottom line," she said, "is we're trying our best to secure staff so that everybody can have a great experience that comes to the pool over the summer."

The YMCA operates four pools in York County. In addition to the chlorine price spike, Ruppert has noticed price increases for carbon dioxide, paper products and concessions.

The growing costs for running pools can be seen nationwide, too.

Pool owners who depend on trichlor tablets — one of the most convenient ways to kill algae, mold, bacteria and other unwelcome intruders — are seeing price jumps in Amazon listings from $110 back in 2020 to $250 now, according to The Associated Press.

Nilson Silva, owner of Boca Raton, Florida-based Master Touch Pool Services, said he expects the cost of a 50-pound bucket of tablets to hit $350 by the end of summer. One reason for the continuing increase, Silva told The Associated Press, is that some pool service companies bought as many tablets as they could to avoid running out.

Things are no different for Manchester Township-based Leslie's Pool Supplies.

Like the YMCA of the Roses, Leslie's is also experiencing market changes due to chlorine pricing, according to Moyo LaBode, the company's chief merchandising officer.

"Demand for chlorine continues to be strong as consumers continue to invest in their homes, including adding pools and hot tubs," LaBode said. "In addition, many consumers have a heightened sense of safety and sanitization, especially for pools and hot tubs."

As chlorine has become less available, LaBode has noticed more customers visiting Leslie's to use the store's free AccuBlue water testing. The test can help ensure pool water is safe and healthy despite chlorine shortages.

"Leslie’s has worked hard in tandem with our supply partners to secure additional inventory," LaBode said. "We currently have tabs in stock and other key product essentials to properly maintain consumers’ pools."

However, more than the material price of supplies has increased.

Delivery fees and increasing fuel surcharges have hit local organizations like the YMCA too, Ruppert said.

"We're looking at what we can do, and the only thing you can do is perhaps raise prices," she said.

Luckily for the YMCA, price increases haven't hit members too hard. The increases have mostly manifested in the form of more expensive concessions.

"Food prices have gone up that we have to pass on to the people coming in the door — we can't not increase those slightly," Ruppert said, adding that concession costs are estimated to increase by roughly $0.50.

To compensate for the higher cost of supplies, Ruppert said, the YMCA tries to use its buying power to be cost efficient. A recent merge between the York and Lancaster facilities — to form the YMCA of the Roses — is partially why that efficiency is possible, Ruppert said.

Ahead of opening on Memorial Day weekend, the Graham Aquatic Center's outdoor pool is preparing to open. The pool, located at 543 N. Newberry St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.