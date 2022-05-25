Memorial Day event to honor Black WWI veteran killed in France

More than a century after he was killed in action during World War I, York County will pay tribute to George A. Wood.

The York City resident, who died in 1918 a few weeks before the war's end, will be honored with a Purple Heart ceremony as part of the county's Memorial Day event. It also marks the 10th anniversary of the Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden and will include a wreath laying ceremony.

The memorial ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden, 1000 Vander Ave., York.

The keynote speaker for the event will be retired Navy Admiral DeWolfe Miller, and hymns and music will be provided by New Song Community Choir.

In addition to the York County ceremony, here are other events around York County that will remember and honor those who died in service to the U.S.:

Hanover will hold its Memorial Day parade at 8:30 a.m. beginning at the intersection of Carlisle and Chestnut Sts. A direct route will lead to the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The Community Memorial Day service will be held from the Veterans Memorial Platform in front of the G.A.R. Soldiers Memorial. Kenneth Wolford, AMVETS past national commander, will be the guest speaker. In the event of rain, Radio Station WHVR 1280 AM will announce any cancellation between 7:15 and 8 a.m. If the parade is canceled, services will be held at the American Legion Post #14, 201 Carlisle St., Hanover at 9 a.m.

Palmyra will hold its Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. beginning on Cherry St. and continuing down Green, Main and Locust Sts. In addition, the VFW Post, 232 East Main St., Palmyra, will sell breakfast for veterans and members at 8 a.m. The auxiliary will sell lunch for veterans and members on the porch as well.

