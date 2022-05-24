Route 15 bridge construction to begin in June

A York County bridge approach is set to be rebuilt by a PennDOT contractor over the first few weekends in June.

The $19 million reconstruction project, upgrading the Route 15 bridge just south of Clear Spring Road in Dillsburg, will begin June 3.

According to PennDOT, the contractor will close the northbound right lane after 9 a.m. and the southbound right lane after 7 p.m. Existing asphalt will be removed from these lanes and replaced, with the work expected to be completed by the evening of June 5.

The process will be repeated in the passing lanes on northbound and southbound Route 15 starting the weekend of June 17. Paving will be performed at a later date, PennDOT reported, noting that all of the work is weather permitting.

Ultimately, the project will include the lengthening of the ramp's acceleration and deceleration lane, the addition of guide rails and resufacing. The main contractor is New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, which is expected to complete all of the work by August 2023.

The location of the project is shown on the map below:

For information on major roadways, visit 511PA. Free and available 24 hours a day, the service provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to over 1,000 traffic cameras. It is also available through a smartphone app or by calling 5-1-1.

For more information about District 8 infrastructure like completed work or significant projects, which includes York County, visit PennDOT's District 8 website. Planned and active construction projects can be found at PennDOT Projects.

