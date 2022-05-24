Christian nationalist's speech in York County draws criticism, resistance

Lighthouse Baptist's event mailer promises to reveal "astounding facts" about the founding of America.

In reality, the Dover Township congregation's guest speaker is Christian nationalist David Barton, whose brand of self-described "historical reclamation" promotes ideas that Thomas Jefferson was opposed to the separation of church and state; that abortion rights advocates are the equivalent of modern-day segregationists; and that LGBT people suffer biblical consequences.

"[Barton] tells this really one-sided, mythological version of history that no trained historian — including self-identified evangelical historians — would take seriously," said Philip Gorski, a Yale University sociologist who has studied the rise of Christian extremist groups in America.

According to Gorski, Christian nationalists like Barton believe that America was founded as a Christian nation but that the rise of non-Christians, non-native-born people and secularists has endangered America's divine mission. Nationalists often espouse anti-abortion, anti-LGBT and various other dogmatic beliefs.

Barton has publicly voiced his belief that LGBT people will pay the price for their behavior. "The Bible [is] right every time," he said in a 2012 podcast, "and that’s why AIDS has been something they haven’t discovered a cure for or a vaccine for."

He did not respond to requests for comment.

Barton's visit to York County — as part of an event Tuesday billed as the "American Restoration Tour" alongside Chad Connelly, former chair of the South Carolina GOP — sparked concern from LGBT organizations and affirming Christian congregations.

"The homophobic and transphobic views of David Barton and Chad Connelly have no place in civilized society — not in America, not in York County, and not in Dover," said Rainbow Rose Center President Tesla Taliaferro.

Pastor Eva O'Diam, of Dover United Church of Christ, said that the church would be holding a special service next month in response to Barton's event. The congregation welcomes people of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.

"I don’t think it’s Christian to tell someone to hate," O'Diam said. "I don’t think that’s what Jesus thought and what he taught."

This is the second time in two years that Lighthouse Baptist Church has hosted Barton.

Sterling Walsh, pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church, said he's simply providing the space for Barton to speak after Barton's organization reached out to the church.

After being read a quote from Barton about gay people being punished, Walsh said: "We’re going to have different opinions and views on things."

When pressed to elaborate, Walsh questioned whether it was hurtful to say Santa Claus isn't real. He did not specifically address his own beliefs about homosexuality.

Gorski said one of the things that pulls white Christian nationalism together is the ideal of a family with a straight white male as the head of household.

"This is part of what goes together with this hostility towards LGBTQ+ people," he said.

Christian nationalists increasingly reflect a larger authoritarian strain of conservatism, of which Barton — at least from Gorski's perspective — is among the most prominent figures.

"By spreading that, you are empowering the most radical forces on the right today," Gorski said. "I don't think there's any denying that Barton is complicit in this and that he bears in fact a great deal of responsibility for spreading this ideology for the last three decades."

Barton has also garnered the attention of the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks extremist groups nationwide. The center describes Barton as "a key bridge between the mainstream political right and radical-right religious ideology."

In 2012, Christian publisher Thomas Nelson stopped publishing Barton's book "The Jefferson Lies," in which Barton made his case for America's Christian roots. According to the publisher, it recalled the book over concern about factual errors.

“We took all of those concerns seriously [and] learned that there were some historical details included in the book that were not adequately supported,” the publisher wrote in a news release.

Warren Throckmorton, a psychology professor at Grove City College, outlined some of the concerns with the book in an NPR article at the time.

"Mr. Barton is presenting a Jefferson that modern-day evangelicals could love and identify with," Throckmorton told NPR. "The problem with that is, it's not a whole Jefferson; it's not getting him right."

While there were many pious Christians involved in the American Revolution, Gorski said, it's a half-truth to say religion was the motivating factor. America's founding documents incorporated many egalitarian ideas from Enlightenment philosophers, he said.

Walsh, when asked about the criticism of Barton's historical claims, argued that Barton owns documents from the days of the Founding Fathers — and that people dispute facts all the time.

Barton's book was eventually republished by the publishing arm of WorldNetDaily, a far-right conspiracy website the SPLC describes as promoting fear-mongering and baseless conspiracy claims about former President Barack Obama's citizenship.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.