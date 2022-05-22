Two found shot, one dead in Spring Garden Township

Staff report

Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening that left one person dead and another wounded.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Hill Street around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a woman lying on the ground beside a truck, according to police.

Upon arrival, the officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. One was dead and the other was transported to WellSpan York Hospital.

Although the investigation is ongoing, police said that "there is no danger known to the public from this incident."

More information will be released later, they said.

The York County Coroner's Office reported it was summoned to the 400 block of Hill Street at 6:29 p.m. Saturday.

"It was determined there was a domestic dispute with a neighbor and a 59-year-old male was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," according to the coroner's office.