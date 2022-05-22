Hopewell Township man dies after fall from second-story balcony

A Hopewell Township man died Saturday evening after falling off a second-story balcony, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The 62-year-old man, whose name has not been released yet, fell about 15 to 20 feet while standing on a balcony and power washing, according to a news release.

The coroner's office was dispatched to the 5400 block of Peach Blossom Lane in Hopewell Township, where the man was pronounced dead. The manner of death was ruled an accident caused by blunt force trauma to the head, according to the coroner.

An autopsy will not be done, however a routine state toxicology was obtained, according to the news release.

