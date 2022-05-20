Seven restaurants out of compliance in recent inspections — one with 20 violations

Staff report

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

More:'He's my best friend': Stolen car leads to statewide search for missing dog

More:Home sales on the decline in York County as interest rates rise

April 30 follow-up inspection

CHINA WOK SHILOH INC 2323 CARLISLE RD York, PA 17408

Observed numerous meats/seafood and produce stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Observed dirty knives hung on magnetic wall holder, above three bay sink, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.

Observed numerous prep tables bottom shelving throughout the facility with a large accumulation of dirt, trash and dried food debris and in need of cleaning.

Observed dirty mop water being stored inside of a bucket at time of follow-up inspection.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Observed the entire kitchen, floor, cooks line, stock areas in the front and back of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Observed several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the vegetables and noodles.

Observed beef, chicken, eggs and seafood in the walk-in cooler area stored open with no covering.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked.

Inspected May 4, 2022

PHILLY PRETZEL FACTORY 2058 S QUEEN ST York, PA 17403

An open employee's beverage container (twist top) was observed in finish product area, a food preparation area.

Food employees observed in pretzel baking area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Observed handle of pretzel paddle laying on top of finished pretzel bites. Handle of paddle shouldn't touch finished product due to contamination from the handle to the product.

Nozzle from frozen drink machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have black-matter accumulation and not being cleaned on a regular basis to preclude accumulation.

Observed a bottle of engine oil in the food production area on the window ledged close to the mixer.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed outside of the floor mixer with excessive accumulation of dried on flour, this is not being cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation.

Observed lids of catering trays in dry storage area, stored uncovered or not inverted.

Observed in two sinks one at pretzel finish product station and one at mixing station with items in the basin (soda bottle and tongs). The handsinks are only for handwashing and need to remain free of any debris or utensils.

Observed raw pretzel bites and pretzel dogs stored in the walk-in cooler uncovered.

Observed pizza paddle stored hanging in the mop sink area, where it is subject to splash from mop, chemicals and mop sink.

Observed fan grates, walk-in unit and numerous ceiling vents within facility having an large accumulation of static dust build-up and in need of cleaning.

Inspected May 7, 2022

GLACIER FLAKES 3649 BULL RD York, PA 17408

Old food residue observed in the two hand wash sinks, indicating uses other than handwashing. Both hand wash sinks are very dirty and in need of a cleaning.

Observed cold water faucet on the rear hand wash sink to be broken and not operating properly.

Observed two holes in the walls under the order pass-through wall. Not easily cleanable.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk-in cooler and baine marie, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler and baine marie, is not being date marked.

Observed accumulation of grease on the ventilation hood system to the point of dripping. Not cleaned at a frequency to prevent dripping.

Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in baine marie, in back prep area, and small refrigerator, located in the front shaved ice area.

Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in closet directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Mops are not being hung to air dry. Observed no wall mounts to hang mops.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed the following: Mold like substance inside the ice machine dispensing panel, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Manual can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on sight.

Observed eggs stored on the top shelf above other foods.

Ice cream dipper well for dipping utensils did not have any water to flush particulates to the drain.

Inspected May 9, 2022

JIM & NENAS 4720 Carlisle ST Dover, PA 17315

Observed bags of flour stored where they are subject to splash from the handwash sink.

Meat slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Re-training on cleaning of slicer is required. Observed Can Opener with old food debris and was not clean to sight and touch.

Observed in women's bathroom that the mechanical hand dry was not working at time of inspection and there is no single use paper towels.

Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper handwash in-between.

Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

Observed a bottle of lubricating oil (Non Food Grade) was stored above food prep table in the slicing area.

Observed 2 pizza peels with damaged and chipped edges allowing wood to become a physical contamination when putting or taking pizzas out of the oven.

The handwash sink for employees located in the dough area, is not convenient and easily accessible, as evidenced by the observed lack of proper handwashing by employees.

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code by this non-compliant inspection.

Dumpster lids left open when not in active use.

Change of owner inspection, May 13

MOONLIGHT CAFE 4140 CARLISLE RD Dover, PA

Food employee observed in back of house food prep area, wearing bracelet / watch / ring on hands or arms.

Observed take out container stored in the fount counter area not inverted and protected from contaminants.

Food employee observed towel drying utensils and food equipment after cleaning.

Observed hood baffles with an accumulation of grease above grill and fryer.

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed a bottle of clear liquid at grill area with no label (white wine).

Food utensils in grill area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.

Observed marinara sauce being cooled on a shelf with a fan that has static dust accumulation blowing directly down onto sauce.

Observed soda gun holster with brown and white-matter accumulation and soda nozzle with white-matter accumulation.

Observed (5) spray bottles of (orange and blue) chemical (2) in back of house and (3) in front of house with no common name label.

Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper handwash in-between. Observed no handwashing between dirty and clean dishes.

Observed a drink with no lid or straw on prep table where slicing of meat and blending takes place.

Observed shelves in the walk-in cooler that are rusted and have peeling coating.

A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility.

Observed handsink at front counter area that has a drain line going to it for the soda gun.

Observed wall behind handsink and three-compartment sink with an accumulation of grease and debris.

Inspected May 16, 2022

CONEWAGO INN 3480 YORK HAVEN RD MANCHESTER, PA 17345

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Can opener cutting blade is broken.

Single door freezer motor cover has been removed exposing motor and fixtures that are dirty and not easily cleanable as required.

Soda gun dispensers and holsters, food contact surfaces, were observed to have pink and black slimy residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Table mounted can opener cutting blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Food containers stacked and stored as clean observed to have old labels and sticky residue. Consumer utensils are stored in direct contact with surfaces that are not clean to sight and touch.

Bain marie cutting board is extremely discolored/stained.

Food facility has a certified food employee, but they are not employed in a position to act as the Person in Charge during their working hours.

Perimeter wall in the storage area of the food facility has two holes to the outside approximately 2" diameter each do not protect from weather and entry of insects.

The handwash sink in the bar area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.

Insect webbing observed on upper portion of walls in the kitchen area and throughout the back storage room.

Food employees observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.

Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen, food preparation and bar areas, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Condensate drip trays / lines in the non -smoking bar cooler refrigeration case is not sloped to allow for proper drainage of condensation.

First aid supplies (pill form medications) being stored in kitchen area, near foods / equipment, and a possible source of contamination.

Observed equipment fixtures and piping behind the cooks line with an accumulation of dust, dirt, oil, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Food ingredient squeeze bottles and food containers in the kitchen and non-smoking bar area are extremely dirty and in need of cleaning.

Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in back storage area, stored uncovered or not inverted.

Ceiling in the kitchen area is cracked exposing insulation and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Walls and floors under kitchen equipment are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

In use utensils (tongs) stored in direct contact with surfaces that are not clean to sight and touch and exposed to contamination by employee clothing.

Shelving near the ware-washing machine is lined with foil which is not considered easily cleanable as required. Interior floor of beer cooler in the bar area is lined with cardboard which is not smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable as required.

Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher located in the bar was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Mechanical warewashing equipment had a calcium/lime buildup observed inside.

Employee personal items such as cell phone charger were observed on bain marie and preparation table, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required.

Inspected May 18, 2022

MEMORY LANE PIZZA 162 MEMORY LN York, PA 17402