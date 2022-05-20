Community baby shower to be held Saturday

A Community Baby Shower will help provide supplies to families with babies.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 pm. May 21 at the PORT Equipping Center, 140 Willis Lane, York.

The free event will provide parents and caregivers with diapers, baby wipes, baby toiletries and more.

“Giving back and serving our community is one of the cornerstones of our ministry," Senior Leader Dr. Theresa Hawkins said, in a press release. We invite you to join us in loving on our community."

The faith-based organization provides a place of outreach, resource and training to equip and build leaders to make an impact.

Saturday's event will be held in partnership with Housing Authority of The City of York, City of York Bureau of Health, Community Progress Council/WIC Program, WellSpan Safe Sleep Program, Lincoln Charter School, Infinito’s Pizza, Salvation Army of York, Women’s Care Center, Family First Health and OSS Health.

