York City Council passes amended residency requirement, CROWN Act

Two policy changes, voted on back to back, drew applause from the audience at Wednesday's York City Council meeting.

The first lifts the city's residency requirement for employees, allowing them greater freedom in where they can live. The second protects residents from race-based hair discrimination.

The residency requirement has been debated since the 1960s. An attempt in 2010 to repeal the requirement was vetoed by then Mayor Kim Bracey. While a bill similar to the amendment was introduced in 2019, it was pulled from the agenda and no action was taken until the council's committee meeting last month.

"When the jobs are not being filled and people are forced to be separated from their loved ones, when it causes so much additional stress on the existing employees, when we cannot fill those other roles, it is time to realize that we have to make a change in the system," Mayor Michael Helfrich said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

That motion passed 3-1 with Vice President Edquina Washington voting against. When asked after the meeting why she'd voted against it, she said her vote spoke for itself.

Before the vote Wednesday, employees affected by the residency requirement had six months after their hire to move within the city limits as a condition of their employment with the exception of department heads or if they belong to a union. According to the most recent count by the city, 98 employees were impacted by the change.

With the amendment, those workers may live in York County and all contiguous counties in Maryland and Pennsylvania: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Harford, Baltimore, and Carroll Counties.

More:Could York City's residency mandate soon be a thing of the past?

More:'Hair is our crown': York City seeks to ban race-based hair discrimination

More:City of York Department of Fire and Rescue Services holds awards, promotion ceremony

"It passed, y'all," City Clerk Dianna Thompson-Mitchell said, once the vote was completed — sparking applause from those in the room.

Council President Sandie Walker, who voted in favor, said she wanted to see a quarterly report for accountability after the meeting.

"The concern from a lot of members of the community that I talked to is that by lifting the residency requirement, folks that do live here in the city may not get a fair chance at positions," Walker said. "So all I'm asking for is updates, numbers, information in regards to the makeup of our city."

Next up, the CROWN Act amends the city's human relations to protect people against bias based on hair texture and wearing protective styles, such as braids, cornrows and dreadlocks. Similar legislation was recently handed down in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, with a national bill sitting in the U.S. Senate after passing in the House.

Before the vote, local attorney and former president of the York NAACP Sandra Thompson shared her experience.

More:Primary sets up tough choices for Pennsylvania's GOP establishment

More:Shamaine Daniels will challenge Scott Perry for U.S. House seat

More:Central York School Board hones in on budget with tax increase

"It took years to get here, to walk in that courtroom and courthouse with natural hair," Thompson said. "With us now being empowered, we can now empower younger generations — and that's what's needed. That way when our children are in these schools, teachers can't say 'What's going on with your hair?' Judges can't say that; employers can't say that."

The proposal, originally sponsored by Washington, passed unanimously.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.