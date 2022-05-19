Harley-Davidson shutters local plant for two weeks

Harley-Davidson is shutting down all vehicle assembly and shipments for two weeks due to an issue with a third-party supplier, according to the motorcycle company.

The decision was made Wednesday and affects its Springettsbury Township plant.

"This decision, taken out of an abundance of caution, is based on information provided by a third-party supplier to Harley-Davidson late on Tuesday concerning a regulatory compliance matter relating to the supplier's component part," the company announced in a press release.

The shutdown does not affect the company's electric models, LiveWire. The company also did not identify the third-party supplier in its release.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

It's the latest in a series of setbacks for the company's York location.

In June 2020, the company cut about 90 jobs to account for decreased production. Earlier this year, a minor fire was also reported at the plant.

As of 2018, Harley-Davidson reported employing 930 people at the plant — which itself was down from 2,000 in 2009. Nonetheless, it's still the 11th largest employer countywide, according to the state Department of Labor.

More:City of York Department of Fire and Rescue Services holds awards, promotion ceremony

More:UPDATE: Minor fire reported at Harley-Davidson plant

More:'A terrific closure': 17-year legal battle between Central York and Harley-Davidson ends

Stock for the company tumbled after the news, decreasing 9.29% on Thursday. The total price per share is currently $32.43.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.