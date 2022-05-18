York County GOP chair resigns after endorsed candidates lose primary

York County GOP Chair Jeff Piccola resigned late Tuesday in the wake of a primary election that saw two incumbent Republican state lawmakers lose to intraparty challengers.

A statement posted to the organization's Facebook page says that Piccola, himself a former state lawmaker, resigned at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday. Vice Chair Holly Robson is acting chair. Piccola did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We are eagerly awaiting the results from this exciting primary election," the GOP statement read.

Longtime 94th District Rep. Stan Saylor and 47th District Rep. Keith Gillespie lost primaries in last night's election. Fellow state Rep. Mike Jones endorsed their Republican challengers, Wendy Fink and Joe D'Orsie respectively, in those races.

In addition, York County's endorsed candidate for governor, Bill McSwain, lost York County to eventual winner Doug Mastriano.

This is a developing story. More to come.

