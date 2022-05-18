Primary sets up tough choices for Pennsylvania's GOP establishment

Doug Mastriano's easy victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary sets up an uncomfortable question for the Grand Old Party.

Do they endorse a candidate many party insiders tried to stop or do they coalesce behind Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro?

"I don't think they'll criticize [Mastriano] anymore — I think they'll walk away from that," political analyst G. Terry Madonna said Wednesday. "But whether they can get the establishment behind him is another matter."

Tuesday's primary marked the continued erosion of the Republican establishment — and not simply due to the rise of state lawmaker Mastriano, who faces a subpoena from the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

State Rep. Stan Saylor, a 30-year incumbent from Windsor Township who chairs the powerful Pennsylvania House Appropriations Committee, was defeated in a Republican primary by Wendy Fink, a onetime substitute teacher who vowed to eliminate property taxes.

In the U.S. Senate race, the face-off between Trump-endorsed TV personality Mehmet Oz and hedge fund CEO David McCormick appears primed to go to a recount.

Jeff Piccola, York County's GOP chair, resigned late Tuesday night after several of the party's slate of endorsed candidates lost the election. Piccola did not respond to a request for comment.

Returning to the question of Mastriano's future, establishment Republicans have some tough choices ahead of them.

"The establishment Republicans said 'Don't vote for Mastriano,'" Madonna said.

Mastriano's status as the party standard-bearer is perhaps most troublesome for Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman. The Centre County Republican, who also ran for governor, previously stripped Mastriano of his role in a 2020 elections probe, barred him from private caucus meetings and at one point called for an investigation into Mastriano's campaign over financial reports.

Corman ultimately endorsed former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, who finished a distant second in Tuesday's GOP gubernatorial primary.

With all of that as context, Madonna said it's likely Shapiro could pick off some moderate Republicans come November. But he believes most party leaders will stand mute when it comes to criticizing their nominee.

"It's one thing to say we don't like the person," he said. "It's another thing to say, 'We're supporting his opponent.'"

Mastriano's win on Tuesday night boiled down to his ability to present himself as an outsider, Madonna said, and as a regular person in contrast to his party's establishment. Now, the focus turns to the general election, where Shapiro made the unusual move of attacking Mastriano with a TV ad before the primary was even over.

"Josh Shapiro wants to run against him in the worst way," Madonna said.

Another factor will be campaign cash, said Chris Borick, a political science professor from Muhlenberg College. Political defections, even silent ones, make victory in November a lot more difficult.

"You need really great buy-in from Republicans to be able to win statewide," he said, "and [Mastriano] needs to take care of that first before he has any reach towards independents or other voters."

The stakes are similarly high in the U.S. Senate race, although few political analysts expect the establishment to walk away from Oz, the Trump endorsee.

"I don't think given the stakes the Republicans can walk away from Dr. Oz because this state might well control the United States Senate," Madonna said.

Borick noted that the late surge by Kathy Barnette allowed McCormick to offset the weight of Trump's endorsement and make the race as close as it is. Both Oz and McCormick spent extensively on TV ads against each other. That left room for Barnette to surge, ultimately finishing third.

Whoever emerges from that close race, Borick said, will try to portray the Democratic nominee, current Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, as an ultra-progressive, linking him to Gov. Tom Wolf.

"They'll try to link him to unpopular Democrats . . . [and] make him into a progressive, woke threat," he said.

For Fetterman, Borick said, the approach is also straightforward: highlight his opponents' tenuous ties to Pennsylvania. McCormick lived for years in Connecticut, and Oz in New Jersey.

Indeed, that's already happened.

"I never thought I would have this as a flex, running statewide in Pennsylvania, but I can say I live here," Fetterman told a crowd of supporters at Holy Hound Taproom in York City last week, to loud applause.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.