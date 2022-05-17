Primary election sees low early turnout despite hard-fought campaigns

Despite a highly contentious primary campaign — at least on the Republican side — voter turnout was relatively low across York County on Tuesday.

County officials, meanwhile, reported no serious mishaps despite a new elections director, polling place changes, drop-box restrictions and a spate of troubled recent elections.

During last year's primary, several polling places ran out of ballots.

"Things are running fairly smoothly," President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said at about 2:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Wheeler said she anticipated turnout picking up later in the afternoon, after voters finished work, although a final count won't be available for some time.

She did not expect York County to face the kind of printing error that left at least 21,000 mailed ballots in Lancaster County unreadable, according to The Associated Press.

York County used the Harrisburg-based Kutco Printing for its ballots, Wheeler said.

Samantha Holt, a WellSpan Health social worker who drops off ballots for those who cannot physically make it to the polls, said she had dropped off four ballots Tuesday afternoon. WellSpan makes two runs to the drop box for those who wish to vote.

"Every patient deserves the right to vote, whether they're sick or not," Holt said.

Typically, voters who vote absentee or by mail-in ballot must drop off or mail their own ballot unless they designate another person. The hospital system informs the patients that they can designate WellSpan to legally deliver their ballot.

"We end up having a little more in our afternoon run; we do two a day," Holt said.

Approximately 80 people took advantage of this service in the 2020 general election, Holt said. That was the most they'd had in a long time.

Poll workers across the county reported relatively sluggish turnout early Tuesday afternoon, with 100 ballots delivered to the ballot drop box at the York County Administrative Center. In York City, precincts at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts and the Alexander D. Goode Elementary School had reported 32 and 40 votes, respectively.

Linda Amos-Ganther, a judge of elections at the Goode school, blamed voter apathy.

"I'm so sorry we don't have any first-time voters," Amos-Ganther said, noting that — at least as of noon — she hadn't seen any voters under the age of about 40.

Those who did turn out, however, were passionate about their choices.

Caroline Rice, of York City, said she'd voted for Democrats in the primary, including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for U.S. Senator and Josh Shapiro for governor.

"I like him," Rice said, of Fetterman. "He says a lot of what I like to hear."

While Diana Beasley, a Republican from York City, said she liked U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick's politics, she was put off by the fact that he'd moved to Pennsylvania just to run.

"I just go with what I see the most of what I agree with, and I vote for that person," Beasley said.

Beasley said she voted for Jeff Bartos for U.S. Senate due to his positions.

Rice and Beasley, despite their political differences, knew each other and exchanged friendly banter outside the Appell Center. Despite being neighbors, they hadn't intended to vote at the same time but happened to run into one another there.

"We don't let the politics come between us," Rice said.

