Over $40k in scholarships available to York County teens

A long-running scholarship program providing opportunities for high school girls will finally return to The Pullo Center in York County this May.

Distinguished Young Women will bring together 30 girls from all different school districts to engage in friendly competition for the chance of winning scholarship money.

Though scholarship money will be distributed to multiple winners of individual categories, one girl will be chosen as the winner of "Distinguished Young Women" earning her a spot in the state competition to represent York County.

This year, the York competition will be held at 2:30 p.m. on May 29 at The Pullo Center, 1031 Edgecomb Ave. Tickets to attend the event can be purchased by visiting https://pullocenter.york.psu.edu/, according to program organizer Lyn Bergdoll.

More:WellSpan Health to move into old Kmart that housed food bank for two years

More:Formula shortage leaves parents scared, frustrated: 'The need is there'

More:'Still sinking in': West York teen wins $12K in York County scholarship program

“We are always impressed with the outstanding achievements of the young women in this program," Bergdoll said in a news release. "They are role models for all youth."

Last year, West York teen Zoey Deel was selected as the 56th winner of the program.

Distinguished Young Women, based around the philosophy of “Be Your Best Self,” requires high school juniors to compete in four categories of fitness, talent, self expression and an interview.

This year, 30 girls from all school districts will be competing for the chance to win $40,000 in scholarships available to them.

Interested individuals who wish to compete must fill out an application by visiting http://york.pa.distinguishedyw.org/. Other requirements include being a high school junior.

The Distinguished Young Women program is free to participate.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

"This program places an emphasis on excellence and rewards young women for their academic achievements," Bergdoll said. "In addition to the scholarships awarded, the program serves as a preparation and learning experience for college and careers."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.