York City Council to vote on residency, hair discrimination bills

After years of debate, York City Council will vote Wednesday on whether to lift its residency requirement for some local government employees.

If passed, the amendment would allow employees to live in York County and its contiguous counties rather than in the city itself. Proponents say the change would help retain employees and attract new ones.

"We've been hoping and praying for years that the city will change it," said Clifford Kern, station manager of White Rose Community TV. "We're just tired of waiting."

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Currently, the city gives employees six months from when they are hired to move within city limits unless they are department heads or belong to a union. Nearly 100 staffers are affected by the rule.

According to City Clerk Dianna Thompson-Mitchell, the residency mandate has been discussed numerous times since the 1960s. That includes a 2010 attempt to repeal it that was vetoed by then-Mayor Kim Bracey.

More:As COVID cases rise, WellSpan again requires masks inside all facilities

More:'Hair is our crown': York City seeks to ban race-based hair discrimination

More:Could York City's residency mandate soon be a thing of the past?

Mayor Michael Helfrich initially proposed repealing the mandate in 2019 and once again has supported the move.

"We have been having difficulties in recruiting individuals," the mayor said, at an April committee meeting. "It is a fact that residency is harming the functioning of the city government."

Additionally, the council is expected to vote on the CROWN Act, a policy that protects people against bias based on hair texture and wearing protective styles, such as braids, cornrows and dreadlocks. Similar legislation was recently handed down in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, with a national bill sitting in the U.S. Senate after passing in the House.

Council Vice President Edquina Washington, the sponsor of the bill, said she's experienced racism due to her hair.

"Today, I stand here in my full authority as a councilwoman announcing that the days of tolerating race-based hair discrimination in the city of York is hopefully soon over," Washington said earlier this month.

More:York City eyes purchase of former Dentsply campus

More:Pennsylvanians rally for women's rights in Harrisburg

More:'Banned from the council clique': North York sees two more resignations

York City Council will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, 101 South George St., York. While generally they meet on Tuesdays, their meeting will be held on Wednesday due to Tuesday's primary election.

The meeting will also be streamed on the city's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofYorkPA and on the White Rose Community TV's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/WhiteRoseCommunityTV.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.