What you need to know for York County's primary election

York County will help decide the fate of many prospective office-seekers May 17, including candidates for the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives and Pennsylvania governor.

Ahead of the primary election, here's what you need to know before casting your vote or returning your ballot.

Am I registered to vote?

You can confirm that you are registered to vote on the Pennsylvania Voter Services website here.

Where do I go to vote?

Find your voting location here. In addition, York County Elections has a complete list of polling locations at its website.

Since the November 2021 general election, some polling locations have been changed by the Board of Elections:

Hanover 4th Ward voters vote at the county's Mental Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities building, 261 N. Franklin St., Hanover, a change from St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover.

Spring Garden Township 3rd District moved to the Spring Garden Township Building, 340 Tri Hill Road, Suite 3.

Hanover 2nd Ward moved to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 129 Charles St., Hanover.

Yorkana moved to Christ United Methodist Church, 5 Main St., Yorkana.

North Codorus Township 2nd District moved to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 2173 Stoverstown Road.

York City 7th Ward moved to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St.

How long are polling places open on Election Day?

Polling places open at 7 a.m. on Election Day and close at 8 p.m. If you are still in line at 8 p.m., do not leave the line; you will still be able to vote.

Do I need a photo ID to vote?

You only need to bring a photo ID to vote in person if it's your first time voting at that polling location.

What do I do when I get to my polling location?

Wait in line outside. Once you get inside the building, sign in at the poll book, then vote at the machines.

What if I'm not in the poll book?

The officials at your polling place should call York County Elections to determine if you're registered. If you are, you will be allowed to vote. If not, you may vote with a provisional ballot, which gives officials seven days to determine if you were eligible to vote at your polling place.

What if I am a person with a disability?

You will be able to vote at the ADA machine. Inform the poll workers that you wish to do so.

Can I vote with assistance?

You have the right to assistance if you cannot read or write; cannot read the names on the ballots; have difficulty understanding English; or are blind, disabled or unable to operate the voting machine.

You may request help from a relative, friend, neighbor or another voter. For more information on who may assist you, visit this website. You have the right to refuse assistance.

Where do I drop off my mail-in ballot?

York County will run a curbside drop-off event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the York County Administrative Center, 28 E. Market St., York. In addition, you may drop off your mail-in ballot at the York County Elections Office at the same location on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The office is in the basement, and you will have to go through a metal detector.

While in past years a drop box has been available for drop off, it will not be run this year. York County officials have cited staffing concerns as the reason.

According to President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, approximately 14,300 mail-in ballots have been returned as of Wednesday.

Can I drop off another person's ballot?

Mail-in voters can only drop off their own ballot with the exception of a voter with a disability designating — in writing — another voter to drop their ballot off. Violators could face prosecution and possible jail time, including a fine of up to $2,500. The form to designate another voter, as well as other details on accessible voting with a disability, may be found at the Pennsylvania Department of Elections website.

Where do I go to find the results of the election?

Visit the York County Elections website on election night.

