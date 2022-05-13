John Fetterman returns to York roots for closing pitch in Senate race

A raucous crowd greeted Lt. Gov. John Fetterman Thursday as the York County native returned to his hometown in the final days of his bid for the Democratic nod to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.

The 1987 Central York graduate made his entrance a little after 5 p.m. at Holy Hound Taproom in York City to cheers and applause.

Toomey's seat is widely considered among those most likely flip parties in November, and reporters from CNN and The New York Times were on hand for the Democratic frontrunner's closing pitch.

After exchanging handshakes, fist bumps, greetings, jokes and selfies with the packed crowd, Fetterman promised supporters that he would be their voice in Washington.

More:Lt. Gov. John Fetterman campaigns for U.S. Senate during stop in York

More:Pa. Senate poll: John Fetterman takes commanding lead among Dems; Dr. Oz and David McCormick in tight battle for GOP top spot

"You will never pick up your phone or newspaper and be like 'What? Fetterman says the minimum wage is OK as is? Roe v. Wade, well it was good for 50 years, let's move on.' Never," Fetterman said. "If there is some kind of horrible political price to pay for voting for those kind of transformative issues and policies, I will gladly pay it.

"And if you're not willing to risk your job to be the vote to help transform America through that kind of legislation, what are you doing in this business in the first place?"

More:Mastriano embodies Christian nationalist movement: 'We have the power of God'

During the event, Fetterman received a rare endorsement from York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, who said the candidate had a heart for the people.

"When you take care of the people, the people do better, the whole city does better. The city does better, the county does better. The county does better, the state does better. The state does better, the country does better," Helfrich said after the event.

Helfrich told the crowd before Fetterman spoke that he's endorsed two people in his life: Fetterman and Eugene DePasquale, the former state auditor general and state representative from York County who unsuccessfully challenged Republican Congressman Scott Perry in 2020.

"They're the only two I'll ever endorse," Helfrich said.

More:Pa. Senate poll: John Fetterman takes commanding lead among Dems; Dr. Oz and David McCormick in tight battle for GOP top spot

More:In strategic move, Corman bows out and backs Barletta for Pa. governor

in one of his closing pitches ahead of Tuesday's Primary Election, Fetterman touted his grassroots financing and his York roots.

"I am 110% bought and paid for by you," Fetterman said to applause. "Send me to Washington, D.C., and I will do your bidding."

Fetterman committed to passing universal voting rights protections to applause. He also said he would vote to end the filibuster and other progressive issues.

More:Conor Lamb ad sparks backlash for wrongly calling Fetterman a socialist

Fetterman also said he would put a stop to any attempts to bully, demean or punish people for who they love or how they identify to cheers and applause.

More:Pa. Election Day 2022: A complete guide to the May 17 primary

"That's not a culture war because compassion is the right side of history. Basic human decency is always the right side of history," he said. "If you get your jollies or you get your voters excited by bullying gay and trans kids, it's time for a new line of work."

More:Trump endorses Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate primary race

In his speech, Fetterman avoided attacking Democratic primary opponents U.S. Rep Conor Lamb and Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and focused on "carpetbagging" Republicans Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick.

"I never thought I would have this as a flex, running statewide in Pennsylvania, but I can say I live here," Fetterman told the crowd to applause.

More:Bear spotted in York County neighborhoods: 'It is more afraid of us'

Supporters said they liked Fetterman for his values and his actions.

Jeff Kirkland, chair of the Lebanon Cemetery board of directors, said Fetterman and his wife had been hands-on in assisting them with the historic Black cemetery in North York and assisted with raising funds.

"It tells me that he's concerned even about what you'd think would be smaller issues for him, the local issues," Kirkland said. He also praised Fetterman's positions on gun control and marijuana.

More:Assistant superintendent named to top spot in York Suburban

York City resident John Naylor said the country is at a tipping point. Formerly registered as an independent, he switched his party to Democrat to vote in the primary.

"The right has lost their mind, and this guy supports people and not only Pennsylvanians but also everyday Americans," Naylor said. "And I'm an everyday American."

More:'Care no matter what': Planned Parenthood York stands firm amid abortion opposition

As she waited to greet Fetterman, Hellam Township resident Amy Nevin said he understands what people need to move forward and that the direction of the country has to change.

"He understands what the average person needs ..." Nevin said. "I totally believe he's the best man for the job."

When she got her chance, Nevin thanked Fetterman for coming and said Pennsylvania needed him.

More:U.S. Senate candidate argues foreign policy bona fides, Trump-like experience

East York resident Becky Robinson said she has been following Fetterman for a long time and had been "surprised and pleased" when she found out his positions on issues mirror her own.

Those include his positions on recreational marijuana use, education and welfare.

In his closing, Fetterman told the crowd he would always be their voice.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

"With so much at stake, it's important that we send a Democrat to this seat that's going to vote when it counts to get stuff done. I will be that for you. Trust me with your vote on Tuesday, May 17. You will always have mine in Washington, D.C."

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.