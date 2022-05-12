York County Prison considers services for those deemed incompetent to stand trial

Two inmates have been waiting inside York County Prison for a transfer to a psychiatric bed for 1,000 days.

"I think that from my perspective as the DA and as a citizen, I think it's unjust for us to be in that situation," District Attorney Dave Sunday said, of the situation.

The problem, according to Sunday: There are only two facilities statewide — the Norristown and Torrance state hopsitals — equipped to provide treatment for patients facing criminal charges. In both cases, a judge ruled that the inmates aren't competent to stand trial.

That predicament led York County to approve an feasibility study to create a competency restoration area at the county prison to allow for in-house treatment for those who've been deemed incompetent due to active mental illness, an intellectual disability or substance abuse concerns.

"This is an opportunity for us to better serve citizens through having this," Sunday said.

CS Davidson, the same engineering firm tasked with studying the relocation of central booking to the prison, will be paid $11,500 to examine what it will take to create an in-house treatment area for those deemed unfit to stand trial.

To be deemed competent to stand trial, inmates must understand legal proceedings, communicate with their defense lawyer and rationally aid in their defense.

While the feasibility study is not a guarantee that such will happen, it is the first step in a process that could see the service brought to the prison instead of having to transfer inmates to statewide facilities.

Warden Adam Ogle said the potential competency restoration area would be in F block of the prison, which had served as the work release center until the late 1990s.

"What we can't do is just do nothing," Sunday said, of the potential competency restoration area.

In addition to the competency restoration feasibility study, the York County Prison Board of Inspectors approved a $15,000 feasibility study by CS Davidson to examine the potential of creating a diversion center and training facility in the vacated work release facility, which is located across the street from the prison.

Commissioner Doug Hoke, who also serves as president of the prison board, said the study would examine creating a one-stop facility for programs to help people, though the feasibility study would determine what actual programs would be housed there.

"It's all being done to promote the health and welfare of people in the community," he said.

