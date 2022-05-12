PennDOT to hold public hearings on I-83 bridge tolling project

As the massive Interstate 83 project continues, PennDOT is looking for more public input into the plan — which could result in tolls for commuters to Harrisburg.

PennDOT will hold two in-person public hearings on the project, which is estimated to cost between $850 million and $1 billion and would result in a $1-to-$2 toll for passenger vehicles.

The hearings will be held on May 25 and 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The May 25 hearing will be held at the Penn Harris Hotel, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill and the May 26 hearing will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn-Harrisburg East, 3943 Tecport Drive, Harrisburg.

The project would replace the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge, built in 1960, with a new bridge that accommodates five lanes in each direction. It would also reconfigure the Lemoyne interchange.

The I-83 bridge is one of nine across the state being considered to raise money through tolling.

Initial construction of the project is expected to begin in 2024 or 2025, according to PennDOT. The project is currently undergoing environmental studies to complete the Environmental Assessment to determine the potential impact on the environment.

Those providing testimony at the public hearing are asked to register ahead of time. To register, call 717-743-1005 or visit the project's PennDOT website.

There are multiple ways to give public comment on the project. Those include in-person at the public hearing, through a form on the project's website or by sending a letter to I-83 South Bridge Project, Attn: Derek Mitch, PennDOT District 8, 2140 Herr Street, Harrisburg 17103.

Comments received through June 9 will be reviewed by PennDOT and the Federal Highway Administration.

