'My bodily integrity': Women reflect on their abortion stories

Dianna Jenkins Sweeney was only 16 years old when she found out she was pregnant.

To her, it felt as if the world had come crashing down.

Growing up in the 1970s, Sweeney became pregnant at a time when the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade had recently made it legal for a pregnant woman to choose to have an abortion.

And Sweeney did just that.

“This is not a story I've shared with a whole bunch of people,” she said. “It's nobody's business. But right now, it's important for people to understand that many women make this decision for many different reasons.”

Historically, abortion has remained a divisive, controversial topic. And once again, Roe v. Wade is up for debate as a draft opinion by the current U.S. Supreme Court suggests that it could soon be overturned.

“Overturning Roe will not stop abortions — it will stop safe, legal abortions,” Sweeney said. “And anything that I can say or do to try to turn the tide on this, I’m willing to do.”

Abortion clinics in York County are preparing for what could be a sharp increase in demand if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The Planned Parenthood clinic in York City, for example, plans to continue operating.

“Planned Parenthood Keystone is horrified and devastated by the opinion, but It really made clear that our deepest fears are coming true and that we are at a crisis from it for abortion access,” said Melissa Reed, CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone.

If the court does strike down Roe, abortion rights would be left to the states.

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf vowed on Twitter to veto any anti-abortion measures that legislative Republicans send to his desk.

Sweeney, now 64, said that while abortion laws no longer directly affect her, she's fighting for the hundreds of millions of American women who can still get pregnant.

Making sure a woman is not required to justify her reason for choosing abortion — or required to carry the fetus to term — is important to Sweeney.

"I just think it's important that the choice is there for the woman to make," she added. "No justification. No permissions. No questions."

Jane, a Springettsbury Township resident, said she doesn't owe it to anybody to explain her choice. The York Dispatch withheld her identity because she wished to remain anonymous due to possible reprisal in her life today.

She was 33 in 1980 when she became pregnant and chose not to continue her pregnancy because "it would have been a disaster."

Jane received an abortion from the now-closed Hillcrest Women's Medical Clinic in Harrisburg.

"I believe that as a woman, it's my bodily integrity. I get to decide that. I don't have to justify it or explain that it was a decision that I knew was right for me," Jane said. "It was simply the correct decision."

She said it's important for individuals to understand the distinction of being pro-choice, not pro-abortion.

"If a woman doesn't want an abortion, or doesn't feel it's appropriate, I will do everything I can to support her," Jane said. "If she wants an abortion, I will do everything to support her."

Upon hearing the news that Roe could be struck down, Jane said she was appalled and outraged. She predicts mass mobilization and turnout from women who will fight the decision.

Sweeney, for example, is planning to attend a women's march and protest Saturday in Washington, D.C.

"I was in no way prepared or willing to have a child," she said, recalling her abortion at the age of 16. "And so I made the decision. My parents were very supportive. I've never thought that I made the wrong decision."

Five months after Sweeney had her abortion, she met the man she would be married to for 45 years. If she had not made the choice to have her abortion at 16, that would not have happened, Sweeney said.

Later, Sweeney had two daughters.

"I have had a career and life that I am proud of," Sweeney said. "Not everyone would make the choice I did — but everyone should have a choice."

— Reporter Aimee Ambrose contributed to this report.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.