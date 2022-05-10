Three Mile Island decommissioning continues as Netflix show premieres

Decades after the partial meltdown at Three Mile Island, the nation's worst nuclear accident, decommissioning of the site is expected to take decades more.

Questions still remain about the nuclear power plant just across the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County as a new Netflix documentary series brings more attention to 1979 incident.

According to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the decommissioning of Unit 1 is expected to be completed in 2079. Unit 2, where the meltdown occurred, is expected to be completed in 2037.

"There's quite a haul in front of us," said Eric Epstein, an activist who’s followed Three Mile Island's legacy for four decades.

On Wednesday, March 28, 1979, a series of equipment malfunctions at the nuclear power plant offered faulty readings. Control room operators responded with a series of actions that made the situation worse by uncovering the core, which then overheated.

For nuclear reactors, decommissioning means restoring the site to its original condition. That's proven difficult in practice, however, because the U.S. government has not designated a central repository for nuclear waste.

What this means at Three Mile Island — and every other nuclear reactor nationwide — is that nuclear waste will be stored indefinitely on-site.

Unit 1 is owned by Exelon. Unit 2, the site of the meltdown in 1979, is owned by Utah-based company Energy Solutions, which bought the site in 2020 from former owners FirstEnergy. Unit 2 has been closed since that meltdown.

Unit 1 is expected to finish transferring its spent fuel into dry storage casks — thick stainless-steel containers — this summer, according to Exelon. Once transferred, that fuel will sit in an independent spent fuel storage installation, a concrete pad that contains the casks as the radiation dissipates over time.

Exelon predicts that process will be completed in December.

Meanwhile, the company sought permission from the Susquehanna River Basin Commission to use groundwater as part of its decommissioning process. According to the commission, Exelon has applied for renewal applications for groundwater withdrawals from three wells. Since they met the requirement for renewal, they are able to withdraw in accordance with their current approval while the applications are under review.

"They propose to continue to use the water on an as needed basis during the decommissioning phase at the facility," River Basin Commission project review manager Todd Eaby said. "Historical use has included non-contact cooling, emergency cooling and can include makeup water for fire service system, river pump lubrication and for production of mineralized water."

Unit 2's defueling was completed in 1993. The reactor coolant system was drained, radioactive water decontaminated and evaporated and reactor fuel and core debris was shipped off-site to a Department of Energy facility, in Idaho.

A spokesperson for Energy Solutions did not respond to requests for comment but, on its website, the company said it plans to remove damaged core debris from the plant and demolish the remaining structures. Its plan calls for low-level radioactive waste to be relocated to a disposal facility in Utah. Other debris will remain at the reactor in canisters similar to the disposal process at Unit 1.

Energy Solutions estimated the cost of decommissioning Unit 2 at $1.06 billion. At the time of the power plant's transfer from FirstEnergy, Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection raised concerns about Energy Solution's ability to pay but ultimately withdrew those objections.

According to Energy Solutions, the company currently has $877 million in its decommissioning trust fund in order to cover the expenses.

"We're 43 years out from the accident, and the plant has been de-fueled but it has not been decommissioned," said Epstein, whose organization TMI Alert opposed the transfer of Unit 2 and called for a public hearing on the matter.

The NRC did not grant that hearing and the transfer was completed in December 2020.

"Nuclear power plants were designed to generate electricity," Epstein said. "They weren't designed to store radioactive waste, and that's the conundrum."

The documentary "Meltdown: Three Mile Island" is a four-part documentary that details the events of the accident and subsequent controversies. It includes whistleblower Richard Parks, a part of cleanup crew Bechtel Corp who raised concerns about the initial cleanup.

It's not clear how much the documentary details the ongoing decommissioning process.

“There’s an opportunity to talk to a younger audience that is completely unaware of what happened,” the series' director, Kief Davidson, told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.