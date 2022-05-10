Nell's to close in June, threatening to leave a food desert in its wake

With the closure of Nell's grocery store, it will become more difficult for some York-area residents to get fresh food in a neighborhood with few options.

Nell's Market Fresh Foods announced that it would close its York Township location off South Queen Street on June 4. The next closest grocery store for residents in the area is a Giant more than 2 miles away.

"It's convenient," said Bridget Floyd, who lives in York Township and has shopped at Nell's for 20 years. "It's a smaller store which is sometimes what you want. [The] people are friendly. I'm sad that they're closing."

In recent years, several other Nell's stores across the region have been purchased by competitors, such as Weis.

With this closure, the area could soon be classified as a food desert, neighborhoods defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture where residents experience difficulty accessing affordable and nutritious food.

According to USDA food desert maps, a number of neighborhoods in York County — particularly the southern and eastern areas of York City — are already designated as being low-income with low access to nutritious food.

An estimated 53.6 million people, or 17.4% of the U.S. population, live in neighborhoods that are low-income, low-access and are more than one-half mile (for urban areas) or 10 miles (for rural areas) from the nearest grocery store, according to the USDA.

Nell's zip code, 17403, reports a median household income of $77,727 with 6.2% of people in poverty, according to U.S. Census data. Nationwide, the median household income is $67,521 and the poverty rate is 11.4%.

Nell's operates under the ShurSave brand, but its owner is the New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., one of the largest wholesale grocery supply companies in the country.

"It is a long-standing practice of C&S Wholesale Grocers not to comment on questions concerning structure changes," C&S spokeswoman Lauren LaBruno said. "We remain committed to satisfying our customers’ needs to the fullest and are dedicated to taking the necessary actions to achieve our overall strategic priorities that drive our long-term growth."

Floyd said she's already used Giant but will now be shopping there all the time.

"If I need two weeks [worth] of groceries," she said, "I normally go to Giant."

Betty Kepler, who also lives near Nell's, said the store was convenient for picking up odds and ends because of how close she lives.

"Every time we were cooking and we didn't have something, we'd come down here and we got it," she said.

