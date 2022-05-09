York City's King Street bike lane to begin upgrade project this week

York City will begin upgrading the King Street bike lane, a 1.6 mile-long project designed to improve mobility across the community.

The 1.6 mile-long project will retrofit King Street between Penn Street and Tremont Street to replace the existing one-way bike lane installed in 2011 on the south side with a new two-way bike lane on the north side. On-street parking will remain along the curb.

"The King Street Bike Lane will provide residents better mobility and access to the city trail networks, bike routes, parks, businesses, and services," according to a press release from the city.

Construction is expected to begin May 11, with some parking restrictions expected in the area, according to city officials.

A goal of the project is to improve bicycle and pedestrian access to the Rabbit Transit downtown bus transfer center. Other changes include a new traffic signal and timing for buses leaving the bus center on West King Street, pavement markings, protective delineators, signs and minor changes to traffic signals.

The project is funded by an $884,000 Federal Highway Administration Transportation Alternatives Set-Aide Program and PennDOT/York Metropolitan Planning Organization grant. In addition, Rabbit Transit partnered with the city for $435,000 to fund the bike lane and signal improvements at the bus transfer center.

More information on the project schedule and temporary on-street parking restrictions will be provided by the city at a later date.

