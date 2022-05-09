As new COVID subvariants spread, York County passes 1,500 deaths

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 passed the 1,500 mark in York County as new subvariants circulate and the Biden administration projected 100 million new infections nationwide this fall and winter.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, which has begun updating its data on a weekly basis, the number of virus-related deaths in York County since the pandemic began is now 1,501.

The state's new reporting method makes comparison difficult, however. The latest batch of data, released May 3, saw 73 new cases countywide. On May 1, 44 cases were reported, and 84 cases were reported on April 28.

"All of us are empowered to protect ourselves and our families by getting up to date with vaccines, getting tested, taking appropriate action if we test positive, and wearing masks as appropriate to protect those around us,” Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Denise Johnson was quoted in a news release.

Statewide, the department reported total cases since the pandemic began were at 119,729.

COVID cases are starting to rise again in the Northeast and Pacific Northwest, spurred on by new subvariant BA.2.12.1. At least eight states are seeing infections rise by more than 50% compared with the previous week, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Several new variants are more easily transmitted, leading many scientists to expect an increase in spread.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that government pandemic models indicate that 100 million new infections could be reported nationwide during surges this fall and winter as the virus continues to mutate.

“What they’re saying seems reasonable — it’s on the pessimistic side of what we projected in the COVID-19 scenario modeling run,” said Justin Lessler, an epidemiologist at University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health told The Washington Post.

According to CDC data, the U.S. has totaled 81,671,639 cases and 995,023 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The CDC's community levels tracker still lists York County as "low." That level is determined by hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

York County is reporting 27 patients hospitalized with COVID. Three patients are in the ICU, and one is on a ventilator.

In an email, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said the transition to weekly updates was done in late April.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and Department of Health staff are continually monitoring COVID-19 trends to gain a more accurate and comprehensive picture of what is occurring across the commonwealth," the Department of Health said in the release. "With that in mind, we will continue to focus on trends and provide updates on a weekly basis."

