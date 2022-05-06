York Against The Grain: From office life to home on the range, Hellam family finds community in farming

Nate Riedy was convinced he would stay in Philadelphia forever. Surrounded by loved ones and close friends, he was perfectly content working the 9-to-5 grind in suburbia.

Little did he know — a few years later — he would be taking over a 35-acre farm that his in-laws bought on a whim.

Nonetheless, Riedy couldn't be happier caring for the farm animals and meeting new people at the Hellam Township-based White Clover Family Farm.

"We were not going to be farmers; that was never the goal," Riedy said. But somewhere along the way "we became farmers on accident."

What started as a few farm animals purchased to beat boredom during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic bloomed into a fully operational farm selling produce, bread, flowers and meat.

Since then, White Clover Family Farm has added a delivery service, candle-making studio and an Airbnb. Riedy, alongside wife Chelsea and in-laws John and Linda Holden, took White Clover Family Farm full time in March of this year.

The 250-year-old farm was initially built from a William Penn land grant. Riedy has since created a small cul-de-sac on the property with several houses for family members and friends.

To him, community and togetherness is a priority.

A few months into the pandemic, and with a few animals living on the farm, Riedy decided to offer jam and eggs at the edge of his property in a little cart. To his surprise — residents took to it.

"We put a tiny wagon down at the road and there were lines of cars stopping by from the get-go," Riedy said. "We started putting more out there and started getting some produce from other local farms and putting it out for people to buy."

Next, Riedy tried selling bread — and from that the farm's famous "bread day" was born.

Now, on Saturdays customers clamor for freshly-baked bread and other products.

Fresh produce isn't the only thing that comes out of White Clover Family Farm.

Nitrate-free pork is sourced from the farm. All animals, including the pigs, are pasture-raised and fed on a diet of produce scraps.

To Riedy, raising animals in a cruelty-free environment and providing them with a healthy life is the proper way to source meats for consumption.

"One of our values is that the animals who are on our farm, while they're here, live a happy and healthy life," he added. "We really try to follow through with that."

All animals are professionally butchered off-site.

Additionally, White Clover Family Farm offers the DIY candle making studio and "clover crate" — a weekly delivery service to bring their fresh produce straight to local doorsteps.

All information about all services the farm offers can be found by visiting https://www.whitecloveryork.com/.

One of the more interesting aspects of White Clover Family Farm is their payment system — all operating on the honor system.

With the produce stand at the front entrance of the property, customers can shop at their leisure and either place money into a safe box or send the payment through Venmo.

In his words, it's important to build that trust within a community — especially through an old-fashioned business practice lost in time.

"It's an old way of doing things — and I think we want more of that," Riedy said. "The pandemic has taught us a lot of things, and I think one of the things it has taught us is how much we really do value connection with our neighbors and with our family."

Editors Note: York Against The Grain is a monthly series by The York Dispatch. We aim to highlight small, unique business owners in the county who deserve some recognition for the work they are doing. To nominate a business, reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.