Who will represent York City's mayor in the challenge to his ... mayorship?

A decision to allow York City's solicitors to represent Mayor Michael Helfrich in the lawsuit challenging his eligibility as mayor won't be made for several weeks.

But questions still remain in the eyes of City Council about the process, what legal standing the proposed conflict of interest waiver would have and — if it's not approved — who pays for Helfrich's legal defense.

From Council President Sandie Walker's perspective, the conflict of interest comes from the fact that the city's two top lawyers represent both council and the mayor.

The council originally referred the oath of office question to the county's district attorney after City Solicitor Jason Sabol advised Helfrich on the matter. Thus, the conflict of interest.

"Jason has already made it very clear that he advised the mayor; the mayor has made it very clear that he advised the mayor," Walker said.

The city employs two solicitors, both classified as assistants. Don Hoyt attends committee meetings, where items are discussed, while Sabol attends legislative sessions, where motions are approved or denied.

The lawsuit alleges that because Helfrich did not take the oath of office within the prescribed 14 days mandated by the third-class city code, he is ineligible for office. Helfrich's position — argued by one of the solicitors, Sabol — is that the city's own code does not specify a timeline for when an oath of office must be taken.

If Common Pleas Judge Clyde Vedder rules against Helfrich, a new mayor would be appointed by President Judge Maria Musti Cook.

City Council expressed discomfort with the route the city's attorneys chose in obtaining guidance on the oath of office question.

An opinion from the Pennsylvania Bar Association's Committee on Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility indicates that the solicitors may represent Helfrich in the lawsuit if granted a conflict of interest waiver by the City Council.

But Daniel Siegel, head of the ethics committee, explained that the guidance was an "informal opinion." It was issued by only one member of the committee, said Siegel, and does not represent the full weight of a formal opinion — which is a longer process and usually would address more general issues like the ethics of being prescribed medical marijuana or working from home.

Siegel said those who author informal opinions are members who have experience and expertise in the topic at hand. In this case, attorney Chester Corse authored the opinion given to the city due to his expertise in municipal law.

Siegel said a decision by the council on the waiver would effectively make the conflict moot. He made it clear that this was his opinion, not of the committee he chairs nor the bar.

Meanwhile, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday and Attorney General Josh Shapiro — to whom council originally referred the oath of office matter — have not publicly weighed in. A spokesperson for the DA said the matter is still active. Shapiro's office declined a previous request for comment and did not respond to a more recent request.

Another point of contention is who pays for Helfrich's legal representation if he isn't represented by the city solicitor's office. Currently, Helfrich is represented by attorney Glenn Smith.

Helfrich said the city will have to pay for his legal representation, something he was advised upon by Sabol. The most recent estimate put the cost at $5,000.

However, when discussing the matter at the council's most recent committee meeting, Hoyt said that advice came solely from Sabol and not Hoyt's analysis. Hoyt did not respond to requests for comment seeking his own legal interpretation; Sabol repeatedly said he had no further comment.

Sabol has been with the city since 2013; Hoyt has been with the city since the 1970s.

When asked, Helfrich said he had no comment on the outstanding questions and that he was following the advice of the solicitor's office.

During a May 3 legislative meeting, Helfrich took a conciliatory approach to council.

"Sometimes we have our differences in how we think things should be running," the mayor said. "That kind of thing shouldn't be a public debate or argument, and I certainly let it get that way at the committee meeting."

That came after some at times heated rhetoric during the council's prior committee meeting held April 27.

"You always find a way to send it back to council as if it is our fault," Council member Felicia Dennis said at that meeting, "and I think we are at a place where we just have to own up to the way it is. We all make mistakes; we just have to own up to it. That's really what it is, versus putting the blame always on council."

Council member Lou Rivera echoed that sentiment, noting that the council itself wasn't responsible for the lawsuit challenging Helfrich's eligibility as mayor.

"You put it out there that it's council's fault," he said. "I'm disappointed that council didn't know that there could be something illegal about the fact that you didn't get sworn in."

Since no motion has been taken on the conflict of interest waiver, the matter won't be resolved until the council's next committee meeting on May 25 — at the earliest. Committee meetings are for discussion only.

As of Friday, no decision has been made on the lawsuit against Helfrich. The 18 petitioners on the lawsuit included former council members Henry Nixon, Toni Smith and Judy-Ritter Dickson, former director of Community and Economic Development Shilvosky Buffaloe and former mayoral candidate Shareef Hameed.

