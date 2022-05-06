Man found fatally shot during crash investigation

Staff report

York City Police are investigating the death of a man found shot in a vehicle after a crash Friday.

Officers investigating a reported traffic crash around 12:45 p.m. in the 800 block of South Pine Street came upon a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a department news release.

The officers provided first aid until EMS could transport the victim to WellSpan York Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police stated.

The police department asks that anyone with information about the shooting contact investigators either through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.