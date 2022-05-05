Artists in York aim to share tools of the trade in PechaKucha event

What does it mean to be a craftsman? An upcoming event series featuring local artisans aims to answer that question.

After a two year hiatus, PechaKucha Night York is making a return. The event lecture series will feature York-area creators starting at 6 p.m. May 11 at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, 100 Carlisle Ave, York.

"Our speakers come from varied backgrounds, but they all work systematically and intentionally to create visceral experiences," according to the PechaKucha Night York website. "Our events are held quarterly at various venues around York."

Featured speakers include:

Justin C. Ayala presenting "Life in a Band Without Making a Sound"

Jenny Englerth presenting "Designing the Plane Mid-Flight: One Person’s Journey Creating A Career in Health Care and Navigating A Pandemic"

Kelley Gibson presenting "Let’s Put on a Show: Crafting Connection Through Shared Experiences That Tie Us Together"

Cindy Kalinoski presenting "Create, Communicate, Connect"

Jonathan Lopes presenting "The Business of Human Experience"

"York has a rich heritage and legacy of craft, which takes both skill and intention," according to its website. "PechaKucha Night York gives York's doers and makers a platform to share their experience of what it means to craft, and to be a craftsman."

PechaKucha — the Japanese word for "chit chat" — is a storytelling platform utilized by millions around the globe, according to its website.

The PechaKucha format uses the "20 by 20" storytelling format — in which presenters have 20 chosen images and can speak about each for only 20 seconds.

The concept first emerged in 2003, via two architects from Tokyo.

"Today, schools and business use PechaKucha to creatively and effectively engage students and employees on a range of subject matters," according to its website.

