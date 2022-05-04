Give Local York kicks off Friday: Here's how to donate to your favorite nonprofit

Along with blooming flowers and warmer weather, the start of May marks another familiar event for many York County residents.

The annual Give Local York fundraiser kicks off May 6. The event is a culmination of nonprofits across the county showcasing what they do to improve the county.

Throughout the 24-hour event, residents can choose do donate to their favorite nonprofit by visiting https://www.givelocalyork.org/.

"For us, Give Local York is a countywide celebration," said Give Day Coordinator Kate Harmon. "We have nearly 300 nonprofits and something for everyone, so we're just screaming into the community together for support."

Last year, Give Local York went virtual, raising $3.7 million from 11,086 unique donors.

This year, in-person events will include street-fair-type activities in Downtown York, a Give Local-themed York Revolution game at PeoplesBank Park and a concert to follow outside the stadium, located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way.

Participating Give Local York nonprofits, volunteers and sponsors will be invited to celebrate their hard work as the totals are tallied until midnight.

