YWCA York launches racial healing initiative: What this means for York County

Several YWCA organizations in Pennsylvania will launch a new racial healing initiative, including for the nonprofit in York County.

“There are obvious connections between the trauma of racism and both physical and mental health,” said YWCA York CEO Jean Treuthart. "It’s important to address racial injustice in our communities and develop public policies to advance equity.”

More:YWCA of York CEO Jean Treuthart to retire in August

More:'Hair is our crown': York City seeks to ban race-based hair discrimination

More:No trouble in River City: Central York students keep 'Music Man' running smoothly

The initiative, starting in May, will create new conversations in York County and invites the public to participate, according to a news release.

"The collaborative is calling on individuals, institutions, and organizations to recognize racism as a public health crisis in a first step toward healing," the release states.

For individuals interested in learning more about the initiative or want to give time, talent, or financial support can contact PARHI@ywcatricountyarea.org.

By actively partnering with organizations and residents across communities in York County, YWCA York can work to mitigate the lasting effects of racism and racial trauma in marginalized and underserved communities, according to a news release.

Other YWCA organizations participating in this initiative include those located in greater Pittsburgh, the Tri-County Area and Lancaster County.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.