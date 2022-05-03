York County students receive scholarships in theater arts achievements
Several high school students were awarded scholarships over the weekend for achievements in theater.
ENCORE, a celebration of high school theater, happened on Sunday at The Pullo Center. Over 500 students showcased their talents and scholarships totaling $25,000 were awarded during the show.
"It was exciting to return to the stage, as this event had been cancelled for two years due to COVID," according to a news release. "A capacity audience filled The Pullo Center to enjoy and celebrate the talent of these students."
According to the Encore website, student performances are judged by professionals in the business to determine scholarship winners. Each school also presented their Encore Award to a student of their choosing — which includes a $1,000 scholarship.
Additional scholarships also are given to selected seniors who applied.
Here is the list of students who received scholarships:
Individual School Scholarships: $1,000
- Dallastown Area High School: Madeline Gorski
- Dover Area High School: Sadie Roser
- Hanover High School: Lea Coppola
- Kennard-Dale High School: Ashley Bowers
- South Western High School: Samuel Jemison
- Spring Grove Area High School: Alissa Walton
- Susquehannock High School: Jillian Geppi
- West York Area High School: Emma Gaetjen
- William Penn Senior High School: Savannah Russell
- York County School of Technology: Ashley Manning
- York Suburban High School: Olivia Gibson
W. Dale Brougher Foundation Performance Scholarships: $500
- Kylie Shelbaker from Dover Area High School
- Sadie Roser from Dover Area High School
- Lean Coppola from Hanover High School
- Lilly Moorhead from Hanover High School
- Hank Leighty from Kennard-Dale High School
- Ryan Zornak from South Western High School
- Cordelia Jenkins from Susquehannock High School
- Juliana Quintilian from Susquehannock High School
- Joey Doll from York Suburban High School
- Nikki Berkey from York Suburban High School
Senior scholarships:
$1,000 Scholarship Winner – Sponsored by Joan Stauffer:
- Emily Skelly from Dover Area High School
$1,000 Scholarship Winner – Sponsored by the Jack Giambalvo Family of Dealerships:
- Natalie Whelan from Susquehannock High School
$2,000 Scholarship Winner – Sponsored by Win Bradley and Family:
- Madeline Gorski from Dallastown Area High School
$2,000 Scholarship Winner – Sponsored by Coni Wolf:
- Sarah Stark from York Suburban High School
$3,000 Scholarship Winner – The ROSIE Award, presented in memory of Rozella Olp Anstine, sponsored by Attorney William Anstine Jr. and Family:
- Lea Coppola from Hanover High School
