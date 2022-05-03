Nonprofit buys Mifflin House, historic stop on Underground Railroad

Efforts to preserve a piece of York County's Civil War-era history are taking a major step forward.

The Conservation Fund has purchased the historic Mifflin House, a stopping point for escaped slaves on the Underground Railroad, for $5.5 million. The nonprofit closed and settled on the 87-acre property Friday.

Now the Susquehanna National Heritage Area, a group that has worked for years to preserve the Hellam Township farm, will work to obtain the funds to purchase the property from the Conservation Fund. It has already received a $1.75 million pledge from the York County Board of Commissioners.

But it's still unknown how or when York County will be repaid. The heritage group and the commissioners agreed to what officials described as a loan in March, signing a non-binding letter of intent.

According to the agreement, the funding date for the loan is within one year of the Conservation Fund's closing on the site. The letter of intent does not indicate when York County would be paid back its $1.75 million if it does go through with the loan.

Several county officials did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

York County is one of several contributors that have made commitments for funding, including the Powder Mill Foundation, the J. William Warehime Foundation and the Arthur J. and Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation.

“Conserving and re-purposing the Mifflin House site as a visitor education center and heritage park will welcome travelers to our two-county National Heritage Area," SNHA President Mark Platts said in a written statement, "and showcase the significant role this region and its people played in America’s enduring Quest for Freedom."

Platts said he expects the county would be repaid when an approximately 8-acre parcel is sold for hospitality development. A timeline for that repayment still needs to be determined in a final funding plan with the county, though Platts estimated it could take seven to 10 years.

The future of the Mifflin House property has been debated since 2017, when Preservation Pennsylvania listed it as one of its most at-risk historic sites and began to work to preserve the property. The group then worked with the Blessing family, who had owned the property, developer Kinsley Construction and Hellam Township to delay development.

In 2019, Preservation Pennsylvania partnered with SNHA and the Conservation Fund to try to protect the site permanently.

The Mifflin family hid people who had escaped slavery and ferried them across the Susquehanna River, where they continued their journey to Philadelphia.

In March, the York County Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the $1.75 million loan. President Commissioner Julie Wheeler voted against the move, saying government should not be a lending institution.

Kinsley previously agreed to a 24-month moratorium on developing 62 of the 86 acres of land, giving preservationists an opportunity to purchase the property for conservation purposes.

In a statement, Kinsley President Tim Kinsley said the company was grateful for all of the preservation groups that worked with the Conservation Fund on the project.

Platts said the nonprofit has entered into a contract for purchase with the Conservation Fund to obtain the property after receiving the necessary funding commitments. He said the process is expected to take about a year. A large portion of the site will be leased out for farming as the Blessing family had done.

The ultimate goal is to open a visitor center on the site, possibly with educational programs, a restaurant and other facilities. Platts estimates the total cost will be around $10 million to $11 million and will take about five to eight years.

Redevelopment of the site would happen in phases, Platts said. First would be initial public access, such as drives, parking and trails. Renovation of the historic house itself would be completed. The final phase would be the adaptive use of the historic barn complex as the Susquehanna Discovery Center and an Underground Railroad Heritage Trail to a new riverfront park.

Platts said a large portion of the site may continue to be leased out for farming. The one year deadline for funding, he added, is a rough guideline but not a hard-and-fast rule.

"It could be sooner, or could be extended," he said, "but we expect a year to be enough time."

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.