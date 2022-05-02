York County to 'light the way' with series of mental health awareness events

York County will host a Walk to Wellness on Wednesday, kicking off a month's worth of events designed to raise awareness of mental health.

The walk will begin at noon at the York County Administrative Center, 28 East Market St., York. After hearing from York County officials about the issues and how the public can promote mental health, the walk will begin.

In addition to the Walk to Wellness, other events will help to promote awareness of mental health in York County. Those events include Light Up Green, where York County residents will be asked to change an outside lightbulb from May 16 through May 22. Green is the national color of mental health.

Mental Health Awareness Month is hosted locally by York County Human Services in partnership with the York-Adams Mental Health-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities program, the Crisis Intervention Team and the System of Care.

For more information on Mental Health Awareness month and what you can do to help promote mental health awareness, visit the York County Human Services website.

In the event of rain, the Walk to Wellness will meet at the Commissioners' Meeting Room on the 2nd floor at 28 East Market Street in York.

