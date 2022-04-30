Another York County municipality issues burn ban

Outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited in East Manchester Township until further notice.

The burn ban was issued Friday on the advice of the fire chief, according to township officials.

The officials cited "extreme weather conditions" in enacting the ban.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a fire weather watch Friday for York County and other central Pennsylvania counties.

A fire weather watch means that a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels could cause critical fire conditions, the weather service said.

Lower Windsor Township also issued a burn ban earlier this week.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.