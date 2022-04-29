Local students touch the sky as rocketry teams head to nationals

Ground control to Major Brian.

Or rather, Mr. Hastings, as his students refer to him.

Hastings, a Spring Grove Area School District physics teacher, will soon be leading his students into a contest like no other — with some rockets and a carton of eggs.

As the longtime-advisor of the Spring Grove Rocketry team, students as young as 11 through 17 have been working to prepare for the national Team America Rocketry Challenge — the world’s largest rocket contest.

"They're very resilient and knowledgeable because of everything that they have to know to do on their own that we can't help them with," Hastings said, of his students. "I just feel very proud of of their accomplishments."

As part of the contest rules, Hastings cannot help his students or provide advice when it comes to how to construct the perfect rocket. Instead, his students will rely on one another for advice — even though they are ultimately competing against one another.

This year, one middle school, two high school and two intermediate school teams are among 100 national finalists in the competition. Teams are typically broken up into small groups of three to 10, which means many districts — including Spring Grove — sends off multiple teams within the same district.

The America Rocketry Challenge is a yearlong competition with teams starting initial designs in September. This year's nationals will be held May 14 in The Plains, Va.

"It was a very challenging year because after two years of COVID, we had a large percentage of students that have not been on a team previously," Hastings said. "So, a lot of brand new students are coming into it."

In this year's national competition, students will be required to design, build and launch a model rocket that safely carries two raw eggs to a target altitude of 835 feet, with a target flight duration of 41 to 44 seconds.

On the line is $100,000 in prizes. On top of that, the top 25 teams will automatically receive invitations to NASA’s Student Launch workshop.

Although students of all ages will be competing, individuals should not automatically assume the older, high school kids will come out on top.

A perfect rocket built by high school students could falter due to weather or temperature. A true testament to the capabilities of younger students is exemplified in the 2019 competition when Spring Grove's intermediate school team finished 9th in the nation,

Spring Grove's Rocketry Club routinely excels in national competitions. Since 2006, Spring Grove has sent at least two qualifying teams to the finals.

And, earlier this year, the high school team placed first in the Mars Rover event of Battle of the Rockets.

Dylan Tichy, a junior at Spring Grove Area High School, has been involved with the Spring Grove Rocketry program since 7th grade.

For the upcoming competition, he said he's extremely proud of the students involved in this year's program.

"This is an astounding achievement for our program as a whole, because three out of the five teams advancing are new to TARC this year," Tichy said via email. "Thank you Mr. Hastings for giving us the opportunity and making everything happen."

Although Hastings cannot explicitly provide tips or advice on how to construct the perfect rocket to meet the given criteria, he helps his students learn the foundation of proper STEM training.

Safety is a main factor.

"I instruct them on how to use a drill press or a belt sander or an X-Acto knife," Hastings said. "So, there's an amount of general rocketry knowledge that I can provide."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.