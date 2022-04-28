How one Polish-born baker is helping Ukrainian refugees — with cookies

The sweet, buttery smell of Janina Turziak's Polish shortbread cookies wafted through the kitchen of her York Township bakery.

As she prepared more dough and grabbed a heart-shaped cookie cutter, Lexi Love focused intensely on decorating the treats with bright yellow and blue icing — the now-familiar colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Turziak, who was born in Poland, is using her recipe to raise money for relatives abroad who have been housing Ukrainian families since the Russian invasion started.

"They just came with nothing but small bags," Turziak said. "The first week when they arrived, the kids were crying, and they said, 'Where is my home?'"

Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, causing widespread damage and displacing more than 5 million Ukrainians, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. As a result, millions are flooding across Ukraine's borders, including into Turziak's home country of Poland.

In an effort to help, her brother Edward Czernik has taken in a family of six. The four adults and two children have lived with Czernik for months.

"Everything is expensive in Europe, too," Turziak said. "Food is expensive. And so, the prices go up and it's hard for people to stay and feed them, to dress them. It's not easy."

Turziak's cousin is also housing several Ukrainian families.

Since starting her cookie fundraiser, Turziak has raised about $700. Her bakery, Janina's Fine Desserts, is located at 176 Leader Heights Road.

Individuals can donate any amount in order to receive a cookie.

Cake decorator Love felt it was her duty to help the cause; she has a friend who lives in Odesa, Ukraine.

"Just seeing everything that they were going through and feeling like I couldn't do anything — I felt like we needed something, just anything to do," Love said.

The fundraiser has been a huge success, with several individuals visiting the bakery specifically to donate, Love added.

Even in Poland, Turziak said, her family is scared of what could happen next. She said she will continue the fundraiser for at least a few months.

"I really hope this can change," Turziak said. "The world is so beautiful and we should enjoy it, be happy and love each other — not kill each other."

