Six York County projects receive millions in grant funding

Six projects in York County are set to receive $14 million in Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program grants.

RACP grants assist with regional cultural, economic, civic and historical projects to help create jobs in communities.

“This $14 million in RACP funding will help improve quality of life in York County, from preserving and protecting our environment to helping to alleviate food insecurity to constructing a community center,” Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City said in a release. “We will all benefit from the state’s support of these critical community projects in our beloved York County.”

The six beneficiaries of RACP funding include:

York County Economic Alliance. The YCEA received $5 million to assist in the current phase of the Codorus Greenway.

The York County Industrial Development Authority. The YCIDA received $2 million for its Ballpark Commons Northern Gateway project to demolish blighted and underutilized properties, construct a new building and make improvements to PeoplesBank Park including updated mechanical and lighting systems and user amenities.

The York County History Center’s York County History Campus. The History Center received $2.5 million to create climate controlled, high-density storage housing 400,000 two-dimensional artifacts as well as finishing the 3rd floor coal bin exhibit gallery.

York County Food Bank. The food bank received $1.5 million for its "Building Hope and Fighting Hunger" program. They will expand its warehouse to a new facility on King Street and renovate the Hunger-Free client-choice pantry on West Princess Street.

The Children's Aid Society. The non-profit will receive $2 million for its Childcare Center and will construct a two-story, 7,500-square-foot footprint, 15,000-square foot building with associated parking areas and stormwater management, including a 7,500-square-foot fenced-in outdoor play yard.

LogosWorks. The non-profit affiliated with Logos Academy received $1 million to construct a substantial addition to its building to provide kitchen space, dining hall, art gallery health and wellness center, a full-court gymnasium with locker rooms, and storage.

