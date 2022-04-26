Former York City police officer faces child sexual abuse allegation

A 16-year-old girl lodged a sexual abuse allegation against a former York City police officer who met her while serving as a juvenile engagement officer, according to court records.

In a protection from intimidation petition filed last month, the girl alleged Joseph Palmer reached out to her in September to check on her after an incident at her school.

She alleged Palmer touched her inappropriately during an encounter at a bowling alley after previously asking her for provocative photos, the court records state. He also messaged her parents and called her during a stay in a mental health facility, the girl said.

"In the parking lot, he told me he wanted me and he loved me and kissed me," the girl wrote in the petition. "He wanted to know if I was sexually aroused. I said 'no' and he kept pushing me."

The Dispatch typically does not disclose the identities of victims of sexual violence.

Judge N. Christopher Menges granted the protection order, directing Palmer not to have any contact with the girl. The order will remain in effect until a final hearing scheduled for July 25.

Police Lt. Dan Lentz said Palmer joined the department in 2017 and resigned on April 12. He declined further comment about the allegation and Palmer's resignation.

Chris Ferro, the attorney representing Palmer, also declined comment. The York County District Attorney's Office did not return a request for comment.

Mayor Michael Helfrich said Tuesday that, because Palmer had submitted his resignation and is no longer working for York City, all investigative matters are in the hands of the district attorney.

Helfrich said the department has some of the highest standards for employees who work with youth and the public.

According to the petition, Palmer reached out to the girl to ask her to go bowling.

"We went to a bowling alley and he wanted to do sexual things," she wrote. "He made me feel bad so I gave in. He touched me in inappropriate places. He told me that he wanted oral sex. I did hoping after we could just bowl."

The girl alleged that, after blocking Palmer on Facebook, he would try to message her as though nothing happened.

"I ended things early February and he started texting my sister," she wrote. "He sent me photos of my police reports when I had to call the police. He told me he knew my boyfriend's address license number and drivers plate number."

She added: "I told him to stop reaching out to me and he texted my dad making plans with him. And he would always remind me that he is a very well-respected cop."

The city featured Palmer in its monthly newsletter in 2019, including a biography Palmer wrote himself.

According to the newsletter, Palmer served in the Army National Guard, as a Lancaster County Corrections CERT officer and as a York County 911 dispatcher before joining the department.

"I have always felt that I was placed onto this earth to help and protect individuals," Palmer wrote. "I love coming to work and leaving knowing that I have made a positive impact in somebodies’ life and sometimes arresting individuals assist them in recovery."

The department appointed Palmer as a juvenile engagement officer in March 2021, a role in which he worked with young people to address bullying, gang violence, self-harm and truancy issues.

Once again, Palmer was featured in the department's public outreach.

"We're doubling down and putting our money where our mouth is," the department said, in a social media post announcing Palmer's new assignment. "Give him a call, and let's see what we can do by working together."

— Courts reporter Aimee Ambrose contributed to this report. Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.