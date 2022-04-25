York woman sentenced for straw purchase of firearm

A York woman was sentenced to one year of probation in connection with falsely purchasing a firearm.

Hannah Lapham, 23, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Conner for conspiring to make false statements during purchase of firearms.

In February 2021, while purchasing a firearm, Lapham admitted to purchasing the gun for another individual prohibited from purchasing or possessing a firearm, falsely claiming that she was the actual purchaser. She also admitted to later attempting to purchase two additional firearms for the same individual.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Lapham's year of probation will include three months of home confinement.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the York County Drug Task Force and the York City Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo Marchioli.

