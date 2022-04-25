State gives $1.4M to make historic bridge usable for pedestrians, cyclists

The Sheepford Road Bridge, a historic bridge between Cumberland and York Counties, is receiving funding to help preserve its historic character and be rehabilitated for increased access.

As part of the Transportation Set Aside funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $1.4 million will go toward the Sheepford Road Bridge in Lower Allen Township between Cumberland and York Counties, and $535,000 will go toward the funding of an ADA-compliant intersection of East Market Street and Kingston Road.

The bridge has been closed since January 2020, when it failed a safety inspection.

According to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office, the Sheepford Road Bridge will be rehabilitated for pedestrian and bicycle access while preserving its historic character.

“This is another example of how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is quickly helping Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said in the release. “These projects will help make travel in these communities safer and healthier.”

The Transportation Set-Asides provides funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives. Those include on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities, environmental mitigation, trails that serve a transportation purpose and safe routes to school projects.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in November 2021, includes $110 billion towards investment in roads, bridges and major transportation projects.

Funds were granted to 64 total projects in Pennsylvania for 2022.

