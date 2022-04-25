Coroner called to scene of water rescue

The York County Coroner's Office has been called to the scene of a water rescue in York City.

York County 911 confirmed that the coroner had been called to West Philadelphia Street at North Pershing Avenue in York City.

According to Southern PA Incident Network, fire and rescue had been called to the scene Sunday night to investigate a possible drowning. After suspending the search last night, the search began again Monday morning.

Lt. Dan Lentz of York City Police said the department doesn't believe the incident is criminal in nature. While they're monitoring the situation, the department is waiting on the coroner's investigation.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.

