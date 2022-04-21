Fate of Dover solar project to be decided soon

An end may finally be in sight for the Enel Green Power solar project in Dover Township.

After final testimony in May, a decision will come from the Zoning Hearing Board in June.

Despite a series of delays — in part due to resistance from some of the solar farm's future neighbors — the developer remains optimistic.

"We’re making every effort to clarify misinformation," project manager Brittany Staszak said Thursday, "and offer experts to provide factual evidence, and we continue to be confident our application complies with the local solar ordinance."

Enel says the proposed solar farm will generate enough electricity to power approximately 12,000 homes per year. Detractors argue the loss of approximately 700 acres of farmland is too great and would disrupt the local environment.

Wednesday's meeting was the sixth time the solar project has been before the Zoning Hearing Board since November 2021. That meeting was quickly continued to the next meeting due to the "incredible amount of people in attendance," according to meeting minutes.

Among the detractors are Keep Dover Beautiful, which formed in response to the proposal and has been represented by an attorney at public meetings.

"The aesthetic beauty of prime farmland and residential property values are all threatened by this project," the group said, in a written statement. "Dover Solar I industrial solar farm and other solar farms in the surrounding area threaten agricultural lands that are essential for feeding wildlife and contributing supporting food for American consumption."

Enel Green Power has another project in North Codorus Township that has already been approved and is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2023.

One way or another, it appears that the issue will finally be put to rest in June. The meeting in May will see closing testimony before the June meeting.

