Nearly half of households in York County will see changes from redistricting

Nearly half of the households in York County were affected by the Final Legislative Reapportionment Plan, and the county is letting those voters know.

More than 89,500 households in the county — more than 47% of the households in the county — will be sent letters informing them of changes to their congressional and/or Pennsylvania House or Senate districts.

The York County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 to contract with York-based Higher Information Group for $21,286. The number of letters sent out was provided by President Commissioner Julie Wheeler.

After months of discussion, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the maps created by the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission are valid. To see the final legislative maps, visit the state's redistricting website.

Polling places: A little less than a month before the May 17 primary election, another polling place has changed permanently.

Hanover 4th Ward voters will now vote at the county's Mental Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities building, 261 N. Franklin St., Hanover.

The new location is a change from St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover. Elections Director Julie Haertsch said the church informed the county it could no longer accommodate voting at the site.

The change to a polling place is one of several that have been approved by the Board of Elections since the general election in November.

In March, five new polling places were approved:

Spring Garden Township 3rd District moved to the Spring Garden Township Building, 340 Tri Hill Road, Suite 3.

Hanover 2nd Ward moved to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 129 Charles St., Hanover.

Yorkana moved to Christ United Methodist Church, 5 Main St., Yorkana.

North Codorus Township 2nd District moved to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 2173 Stoverstown Road.

York City 7th Ward moved to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St.

Haertsch also said the county is still looking for poll workers in anticipation of May's primary election. For more information on elections, visit the York County Elections website.

