Downtown York ready to 'Go Green' once again

One of York's signature events is returning for 2022.

Go Green in the City is set to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the first blocks of North and South Beaver Street.

The interactive street fair, now in its 14th year, celebrates green, healthy and local living. Presented by UPMC, the event includes vendors, kids' activities, live entertainment, food and eco-friendly vendors.

“Every year, we look forward to welcoming visitors to Downtown York for our signature eco-friendly event, Go Green in the City,” said Downtown Inc. Director Jonathan Desmarais in a news release.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The event will be powered entirely by renewable energy credits provided by the event's new official energy sponsor, Enel Green Power, the developer of a proposed solar farm in Dover Township.

“As we imagine and build a sustainable future that’s electrified and carbon-free, we will be matching the expected electricity usage of the ‘Go Green’ celebration with an equal volume of renewable energy certificates from Enel’s operating projects," said Enel project manager Brittany Staszak.

More:After a difficult week, with two fatal shootings, York City officials look ahead

More:Solar farm proposal could power 12,000 homes — but it's drawn opposition from neighbors

For more information on Go Green in the City, visit the Downtown York website.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.