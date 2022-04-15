The future of Mayor Michael Helfrich will soon go before a judge

A hearing is set Thursday to consider an effort to remove York City Mayor Michael Helfrich for allegedly failing to be sworn into office for his second term in a timely manner.

Helfrich was on vacation at the time of City Council's Jan. 4 reorganizational meeting. He instead took the oath on Jan. 24, in a ceremony broadcast online. He said he had taken that oath on advice from City Solicitor Jason Sabol to try and quell some of the concerns.

A group of petitioners, including several former York City officials, argued that Helfrich is ineligible to hold public office, citing the third class city code by not taking an oath of office within 14 days of the City Council's reorganizational meeting.

However, as City Solicitor Jason Sabol has argued, nothing in York City code specifies a timeline for when a mayor must be sworn in.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The matter will go before Judge Clyde Vedder on Thursday. If Vedder rules against Helfrich, President Judge Maria Cook would then be in a position to appoint Helfrich's replacement — although such a move would likely be subject of further legal wrangling.

At the heart of this controversy is the question of whether state law supersedes the city code. So far, no attorneys The York Dispatch reached out to offered an opinion on the matter. Likewise, Cook did not respond to a request for comment.

“What we’re asking the court to do is essentially follow what the Legislature put into law," said Justin Tomevi, the attorney representing 18 petitioners seeking to oust Helfrich.

Sabol and Helfrich's position is that the mayor followed the city's own code, which would supersede the third class city code.

More:Ex-ice arena boss accused of embezzlement enters diversionary program

More:Star gymnast Trinity Thomas still 'feels the love' in York County

More:York City Council refers Helfrich oath of office concerns to AG's office

"Our ordinance is clear in that the mayor's term runs for four years and until a successor is appointed," Sabol said in February. "Obviously in this case, no successor has been qualified; the mayor won with 80% of the vote and was already sworn in. That oath doesn't expire magically at some point."

The York City Council forwarded the concerns over the oath of office to Attorney General Josh Shapiro and District Attorney David Sunday. Kyle King, a spokesman for Sunday, said the matter was still active, while representatives for the Attorney General did not respond to a request for comment.

Some of the plaintiffs on the lawsuit are familiar figures in the city:

Carla Evette Freeland had been involved in a complaint in 2017 that also sought to bar Helfrich from becoming mayor, this time relating to the definition of "infamous crimes." Helfrich pleaded guilty to felony drug possession in 1991 when he was arrested with a man carrying psychedelic drugs.

Antoinetta "Toni" Smith had also been a part of that lawsuit. A former Council member, she had lost to Helfrich in 2011 when he launched a write-in campaign against her. Smith raised the drug possession issue during that campaign, as well.

Henry Nixon and Judy Ritter-Dickson are former Council members. Nixon blasted Helfrich in his last meeting before the end of his term, blaming him for the strained relationship between Helfrich and Council.

Lois Garnett had been a part of the York City School Board before losing reelection in 2019.

Shareef Hameed ran against Helfrich in 2021. When reached this week, Hameed said that his involvement was nothing personal. He signed the petition due to concerns over the law, he said.

More: Government shutdown averted as York City Council approves budget

While his name is not on the 2022 lawsuit, former Council member Cameron Texter also raised the issue in a lengthy email to City Council in January. The York Dispatch was included on that email.

Back in 2011, Texter helped Smith campaign against Helfrich, writing a flyer that noted the mayor's prior conviction.

Smith was taken to trial in 2011 over funding a political action committee that distributed the flyer, violating the election code. A judge admitted her to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) Program for first-time offenders in 2012, allowing her to complete 35 hours of community service and resolve the case against her without admitting guilt or facing trial.

More:Where is Joseph Garcia? Prison contractor unable to be served lawsuit

More:'Can you hear me?' is the latest phone scam, agency warns

When asked, Tomevi declined to comment on the timing of the petition or who had initially approached him about filing the lawsuit.

As the hearing date draws closer, a motion has been introduced to allow Helfrich to use the City Solicitor in the case.

The motion, filed by Council member Lou Rivera to be voted on at Tuesday's meeting, would waive the conflict of interest clause to allow the City Solicitor to defend Helfrich in the lawsuit.

According to the court docket, Helfrich doesn't currently have legal representation in the matter.

Rivera did not respond to a request for comment.

The April 19th City Council meeting will be held at the City Council Chambers, 101 South George St., York at 6 p.m. Meetings are streamed live on the city's Facebook page, the YouTube channel for White Rose Community TV, online at White Rose Community TV's website or on Xfinity WRCT Channel 18.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.