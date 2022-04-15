Coroner identifies victims of Wednesday's double homicide

The York County Coroner's Office has released the names of two men killed Wednesday night in a shooting that wounded another person.

The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Market Street. York County 911 confirmed that the York County Coroner's Office was called and that York City Police are investigating.

The coroner's office said that Jordan Simpson, 27, of Springettsbury Township was found dead outside on the scene. Deputy Coroner Carissa McLyman was sent to the scene and confirmed the death.

More:'Can you hear me?' is the latest phone scam, agency warns

More:Man shot in York City on Monday dies from wounds

More:'We taught them to be hard': Top cop addresses youth violence

Miguel M. Roman, 30, of York City was taken to UPMC Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle, and he died at 1:48 a.m. Thursday as a result of the wounds he received, according to the coroner's office.

A 34-year-old man was also treated for a gunshot wound and was expected to survive, police said.

Autopsies were set to be performed Friday on both men at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The York County Coroner's Office said results of those autopsies will be released Saturday after results are revealed to the families of both men.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Lt. Daniel Lentz of York City Police said that more details will be released as they become available.

With the two deaths, there have been nine homicides in York County this year, with eight of those happening in York City, the coroner's office said.