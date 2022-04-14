York County Starbucks location preparing to switch to 24-hour operation

Ever craved a Frappuccino or cake pop at 2 a.m.?

West Manchester Township's Starbucks will soon open 24 hours a day to serve any and all cravings — even at the strangest of times.

The Starbucks shop, located at 1450 Kenneth Road, announced in an Instagram post and in signs at the store that it would transition to operating 24 hours starting Monday.

"Our healthcare workers are one of the main reasons we are going 24 hours at Kenneth Road," the company announced, in its written statement. "We believe that everyone should be able to have the Starbucks experience, no matter what time of day — or night — they need a caffeine fix."

From 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., the Kenneth Road location will only be open via drive-thru.

Starbucks operates about 34,000 stores in 80 countries. In January, it reported quarterly revenue of $8 billion.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.