York County Prison board approves housing of Dauphin inmates

York County Prison may soon be housing inmates from Dauphin County.

The Prison Board of Inspectors unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding to house pretrial inmates on a reciprocal agreement.

That means certain inmates from the nearby county could be held at at the Springettsbury Township facility, as long as a court approves the relocation.

"This is the same as other MOUs with different prisons. We'll house a detainee, they'll take one of ours," Warden Adam Ogle, said at the meeting before the board voted in favor.

The kind of arrangement is common across the state, Ogle said.

According to First Assistant District Attorney Tim Barker, situations that the MOU might be used for include if there's a safety risk associated with that inmate being housed at York County.

As it's done on a case-by-case basis, it's not known how many inmates from Dauphin County would be housed at York County or vice versa. Neither county would pay the other for housing inmates unless there are additional costs associated, according to the agreement, such as if a hospital visit was required and a staff member needed to use overtime to accommodate that.

