York County high school theater showcase will award $25,000 in scholarships

High school students across the county are gathering together for a theater showcase to show off their talents — with cash scholarships on the line.

Over 500 students are gathering at The Pullo Center on May 1 for an annual celebration of high school theater. The "ENCORE" event is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. at The Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, located at 1031 Edgecomb Ave., according to a news release.

"This event is a highly anticipated afternoon of theater magic," the release stated. "Showcasing the hard work of these students, directors and production teams brings pride to York County."

The performance is open to the public and tickets can be purchased by visiting https://pullocenter.york.psu.edu/ or by calling 717-505-8900.

In addition to student performances, several scholarships totaling $25,000 will be awarded during the show.

"Anyone who loves musical theater will be enthralled by the performances of these young people," according to the news release.

